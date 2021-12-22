In loving memory of,
MARY ANN
BROOKS-MAJOR
08/28/1946 - 12/23/2019
It’s been two years since we’ve been separated from your earthly presence. We still miss your smile,personality, and all of your loving ways. we are forever thankful for the footprints that you left behind, with your family, friends, and professional associates.
As a teacher, mentor, coach and administrator, We thank god for the life and example that you have given us to treasure forever, and are confident in our seeing you again in the eternal life to come.
Your loving husband
and family.
