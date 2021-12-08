MINISTER MARSHA SCREEN

In loving memory of,

MINISTER MARSHA SCREEN

12/20/1952 - 12/08/2017

 It hasn’t been easy since you’ve been gone 

But we do realize that life must go on 

There’s a void every day because we miss your presence

Your love, your wisdom, your beauty, grace, and essence

You taught us to have faith and that the Lord knows best

And because your work was done, He called you to your rest.

Our memories are the medicine that comfort our soul

  And no matter how much it hurts God is still in control

We all imagine you in heaven with your spirit soaring

  We won’t say good-bye, but we’ll see you in the morning

Forever loved from: Michael, Marshelle (Terry), Marlisa (Corey), Marshonda (James), Bobby, Omaria, O.J., Coriya, and Jayce, the Screens and Hunters, all of New Vision for Christ Ministries, and all who knew and loved

