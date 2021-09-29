SHANICA R. HARRIS

In loving memory of, SHANICA R. HARRIS 

02/20/1972 - 09/29/2019

 Nica, it’s been hard not having you here; I still can’t believe you’ve been gone these past two years. We will always cherish your infectious laugh and crazy jokes, and the fond memories we will miss the most.

There are so many things we would like to say, but in short, know we love and miss you every single day.

Your family: mother, Frances, Zacceria, Nigeria, Shanica and Edrick, Francina, Thomasina, Berlisha, Javaris, Lil Troy, Zah’ria, kumari, Kalyiah, Will, Gabriel, Your family and friends.

