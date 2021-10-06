In loving memory of,
TRAVIS D. RIGGINS “Baby Boy”
01/09/1986 - 10/07/2015
Six years have now come since you left us. We cried when you passed away we still cry today. Although we loved you dearly, we couldn’t make you stay.
Your golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best.
Love Always,
Mom, Big Brother’s and Lil Sister.
