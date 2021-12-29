EMMA LEE HOPKINS “Yate” 12/04/1933 - 12/26/2016
and
KAVIN ALEXANDER HOPKINS 06/12/1969 - 01/23/2020
In loving memory of,
You were loving and kind in all the ways, joyous and friendly to the end of your days. You were sincere
and true in heart and mind.
We cherish the memories you left behind. Sadly missed.
Your husband, Leonard; sons, Michael, Stephen and Kenneth; the Hopkins family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));