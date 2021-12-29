EMMA LEE HOPKINS “Yate” 12/04/1933 - 12/26/2016

and

KAVIN ALEXANDER HOPKINS  06/12/1969 - 01/23/2020

In loving memory of,

You were loving and kind in all the ways, joyous and friendly to the end of your days. You were sincere 

and true in heart and mind. 

We cherish the memories you left behind. Sadly missed.

 Your husband, Leonard; sons, Michael, Stephen and Kenneth; the Hopkins family.

