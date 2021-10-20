SERGANT JAMES A. EXUM JR.

In loving memory of,

SERGANT JAMES A. EXUM JR. 

01/24/1974 - 03/14/2021

 

Its been six months since you been gone, we love and miss you.

Your Parents: James Sr., and Arabell. children: Jalesha, James III and Jamie, other siblings, family and friends.

Load entries