In loving memory of,
DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND
“God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5
Now that your in heaven, our days are filled with grief. Our lives are forever altered, as we constantly search for peace. You were loving and kind in all your ways, cheerful and friendly to the end of your days. You were sincere and true in heart and mind. We cherish the memories you have left us behind. While death leaves heartache that never seems to heal, we will find comfort in the memories that no one can ever steal. Your memory is a keepsake with which we never will part. God has you in Heaven we will always have you in our heart.
We, the family of Dorothea Copeland, would like to sincerely thank everyone that assisted in her beautiful homegoing celebration.
