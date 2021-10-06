In loving memory of,
DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND
11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021
“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”Revelation 21:1
You are not a forgotten loved one, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last; we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore; and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face. No one can ever fill your special place here in our hearts.
Always & Forever
Your Loving Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));