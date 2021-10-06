DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND

In loving memory of,

DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND

11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021

“And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea.”Revelation 21:1

You are not a forgotten loved one, nor will you ever be. As long as life and memory last; we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore; and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face. No one can ever fill your special place here in our hearts.

Always & Forever

Your Loving Family.

