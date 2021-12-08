83, died November 27 at home in Atlanta, Ga. He worked 30 years as a train engineer and bus driver for Miami-Dade County Transit Authority before retiring.
He leaves behind a loving wife, Shukriyyah, and six children, A’leela Abdullah, Aaron Wimbs, David Jr., Vanessa Wimbs-Louis, Howard Wimbs and Helen Wimbs; five siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services were held by Young Funeral Home in Atlanta, Ga. on December 1, 2021 and officiated by Imam Muhammad of Masjid Al-Muminum.
