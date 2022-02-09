11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021
“We love because he first loved us.” 1 John 4:19.
We still miss you every day, but we are thankful for every day we got to have with you us. The pain still exists because we lost you, but so too does the joy that came from knowing you. We are unlucky to have had to say goodbye, but we are luckier because we had someone who made saying goodbye so hard. Happy Anniversary and Happy Valentine’s Day from us all our beloved Heavenly Angel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));