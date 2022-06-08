IRENE MASHACK ADAMS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

IRENE MASHACK ADAMS

03/25/1938 - 06/06/2021

We remember now, with love, 

your life from start to end.

The special memories we shared will never depart from us.

Dear wife, mom, kin and friend.

With fond remembrance: 

The Adams, Mashack and Houston families.

