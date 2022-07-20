In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ISRAEL and MARY E. TAYLOR
Mom and Dad, it’s been one year since the both of you went home to be with the Lord and not a day that goes by that we don’t think of you and all the joy that fills our souls from having you as parents. You were our everything and we remember just how special you were on a day like today. We remember how much love you brought into our lives, and we hope and pray that you’re looking down and keeping watch over us.
We witnessed a love so strong and pure every day that you were here. God knew what He was doing when He gave us parents like Israel and Mary E. Taylor.
Those we love never truly leave us. How can we replace your love, your care? We can’t! Your love for your children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and your entire family will forever be etched in our hearts, mind, body, soul and spirit. If love could have kept you here, you will still be here!
Mom and Dad, we had great times and shared great memories. Time flies fast, life goes on at its own pace. But the memories of you will never be forgotten or erased from our minds. You will forever and always remain in our HEARTS.
Love your children, Eddie, Kimberly Connie and your baby girl Bridget.
