Death Notice
JAIME AUGUSTO RICHARDS
Jaime was born on February 22, 1944 in the Republic of Panama to Henry “Keith” and Leonie Richards. Jaime was a master automotive mechanic, always full of life and brought joy to those he met and loved. Jaime passed away on November 19 at the age of 78. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jaime was predeceased by his father, Henry Richards and brother, Howard Richards. Jaime is survived by his dear mother: Leonie Richards; cherished children: Gercha White (Frank), Mario Richards, Melissa Ransom (Derreous), Jaime A. Richards, III, and Giselle Kirksey (Leon); seven grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, and many other loving family members and friends. Viewing and visitation 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., Saturday at Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home located at 4850 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012. Interment will follow at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 14200 NW 57 Avenue, Miami Lakes, FL 33014.
