JAMES “Bozo” SEARS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

JAMES “Bozo” SEARS

11/08/1954 - 05/24/2021

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.    

Thanks for the cards and phone calls. Gone but not forgotten. Happy Heavenly Birthday.

From Louiza Sears

and family.

