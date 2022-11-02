In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
JAMES “Bozo” SEARS
11/08/1954 - 05/24/2021
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Thanks for the cards and phone calls. Gone but not forgotten. Happy Heavenly Birthday.
From Louiza Sears
and family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));