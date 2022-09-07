Tribute to
James L. Sanders
07/11/1943 - 09/10/2020
Similar to that of the heroic “James Bond,” James Sanders was a unique individual, having a sound mind and strong spirit. He was highly intelligent, exceedingly cunning and an all-around perfect gentleman.
James was gentle in nature and gentle in spirit. He was a simple man, who enjoyed gardening and teaching others how to grow crops. He was always willing to give and share, mentor and encourage, lead and protect. James was a man of good character, wisdom, honesty, love and loyalty.
Mirroring the characteristics of James, one of Jesus’ disciples, James Sanders superseded the average man by honoring the Word of God, pertaining to husbands loving their wives and to not be harsh, to “love your wife as Christ loved the Church and gave himself up for her, to enjoy life with the wife whom you love all the days of your life that God has given you under the son.”
So, rest on James, King, Honey, Brother, Uncle, Dad, Granddad, Man of God. You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith. Well done, servant, well done. Love, Your Family
