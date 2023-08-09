Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
JANNETTE WARD
08/10/1953 - 08/31/2015
To our beloved Mother, You’ve reached your milestone the big “70”. You will forever be in our hearts.
Love your children.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 81F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 81F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));