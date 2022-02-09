JOANN E. COX ROLLE

In Memoriam

 In loving memory of,

JOANN E. COX  ROLLE

02/07/1925 - 02/15/2018

We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the days before that too. Your memory is a KEEPSAKE from which we will NEVER part. GOD has you in his arms. We have you in our HEARTS.

We love you!                                                                                                

Your  Family.

