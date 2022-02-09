In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
JOANN E. COX ROLLE
02/07/1925 - 02/15/2018
We thought of you today but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the days before that too. Your memory is a KEEPSAKE from which we will NEVER part. GOD has you in his arms. We have you in our HEARTS.
We love you!
Your Family.
