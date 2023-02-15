JOANN E. COX ROLLE

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

JOANN E. COX  ROLLE

02/07/1925 - 02/15/2018

“Broken Chain”

We little knew the day that

God was going to call your name.

In life we loved you dearly,

In death we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn’t go alone.

For part of us went with you

The day God call you home.

You left us peaceful memories.

Your love is still our guide.

And though we cannot see you,

You are always at our side.

Our family chain is broken

and nothing seems the same,

but as God calls us one by one

the chain will link again.

Your Family.

 

