In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
JOANN E. COX ROLLE
02/07/1925 - 02/15/2018
“Broken Chain”
We little knew the day that
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn’t go alone.
For part of us went with you
The day God call you home.
You left us peaceful memories.
Your love is still our guide.
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken
and nothing seems the same,
but as God calls us one by one
the chain will link again.
Your Family.
