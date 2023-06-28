JUANITA CAMON

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

JUANITA CAMON

01/04/1938 - 06/27/2003

It’s been 20 years since you went away. Although we cherish loving memories of you each and every day.

You have planted seeds that are now pretty flowers and tall trees. We love you momma and we miss you sooo much.

Your children; Ondrea, Kevin and family.

Load entries