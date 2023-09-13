KATINA SHERITA SUMMERSET

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

KATINA SHERITA SUMMERSET

09/15/1972 - 08/20/2023

Gone but not forgotten, you are forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Love always mother: Gloria J. Boone, sister: Kimberly, children, grandchildren

and family.

