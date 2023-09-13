Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
KATINA SHERITA SUMMERSET
09/15/1972 - 08/20/2023
Gone but not forgotten, you are forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.
Love always mother: Gloria J. Boone, sister: Kimberly, children, grandchildren
and family.
Updated: September 13, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
