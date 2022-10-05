Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
KENNETH EARL GIBSON
“Kenny”
10/10/1951 - 10/15/2017
Five years has passed since you left us. To some you are forgotten to some you are of the past. But to us, the ones who loved and lost you, your memories will always last.
Your siblings,
June, Pat and Al.
