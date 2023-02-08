Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
LARRY JAMES ORR AKA LJ
would like to take this time to thank his loving church family The Lord’s House under the leadership of Pastor Bertha Daniel Davis, neighbors, coworkers and a host of friends for the wonderful outpouring of love during our time of bereavement. LJ was laid to rest January 28.
