LATACHIA DENISE JORDAN

In Memoriam

 In loving memory of,

LATACHIA DENISE JORDAN

03/13/1969 - 03/14/2021

 To some you are forgotten, but to us your memories will always last. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 19th at 61 Street and 13 Avenue, The Green House. 

Your special love Curtis Bain, mother, Deborah, father, Charles Jordan Sr., children, Charles Williams, Venisha Ward and Darrian Jordan, brothers, Charles Jordan Jr., Derrick Wilson and Korri Smith “Smooches”.

