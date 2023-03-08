In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LATACHIA DENISE JORDAN
03/13/1969 - 03/14/2021
You have been gone for two years now. We miss you then, we still love you now. Your memories will last forever.
Your father, mother, children and a host of family and friends.
