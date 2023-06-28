Happy 44th Birthday
In loving memory of,
LATANIA FLEMING aka RED
06/28/1979 - 03/28/2021
There is not a day goes by that you are not missed.
Love your parents: Lewis and Joyce, son: DJ and Jakarrey, brothers: Lewis, Lenard, Norris, sisters: Yoland, Lakeecha and Jasmine and the rest of The Brown and Fleming Family.
