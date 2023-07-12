In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LEVON “BUD” SMILEY
07/17/1922 – 11/20/2017
Your life was a blessing to many, your memory a treasure to all.
You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Your loving family.
