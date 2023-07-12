Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
LIEUTENANT KANYA HOWARD
07/15/1973-11/09/2022
Loving Son, Father, Nephew, Uncle, Mentor and Friend.
We cherished the memories you have left behind. We miss you and you will always live in our hearts. Eternally love, your loving Mom, Family and Friends.
