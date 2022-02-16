In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LISA CHANTAY HAMLETT
02/25/1961 - 09/26/2021
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear to us.
Your light will always shine bright and your memory will continue to shine even brighter.
From your loving sisterrr and family.
