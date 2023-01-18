LORNA DAMES and MILDRED CASH DAMES

In Memoriam

In loving memory of, 

LORNA DAMES

10/13/1962 - 01/13/2008

 and

MILDRED CASH DAMES

08/09/1932 - 01/22/2008

 

It has been fifteen years since the both of you left us.

You left precious memories that will never be forgotten. 

We love and miss you both.

Your loving family

The Dames

