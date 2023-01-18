LORNA DAMES and MILDRED CASH DAMES

In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LORNA DAMES
10/13/1962 - 01/13/2008
and
MILDRED CASH DAMES
08/09/1932 - 01/22/2008
It has been fifteen years since the both of you left us.
You left precious memories that will never be forgotten.
We love and miss you both.
Your loving family
The Dames
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));