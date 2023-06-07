In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LOUISE MARIE WALLACE
03/31/1944 - 06/11/2018
It has been five years since you left us. We miss you with all our hearts, and we will never forget about you. You can never be replaced in our hearts.
Your husband, Ezral Wallace, Sr.; daughter, Felicia Cox; son, Ezral Anthony Wallace; sister, Bernice Barry and family; granddaughters, Sydney Cox and Autumn Marie Wallace; grandson, Philip Damian Cox, Jr.
