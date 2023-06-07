LOUISE MARIE WALLACE

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

LOUISE MARIE WALLACE

03/31/1944 - 06/11/2018

It has been five years since you left us. We miss you with all our hearts, and we will never forget about you. You can never be replaced in our hearts.

Your husband, Ezral Wallace, Sr.; daughter, Felicia Cox; son, Ezral Anthony Wallace; sister, Bernice Barry and family; granddaughters, Sydney Cox and Autumn Marie Wallace; grandson, Philip Damian Cox, Jr.

Load entries