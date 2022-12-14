LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS

11/02/1949 - 12/17/2016

Lucy, Saturday will make it six years since you been gone. We love and miss you so much, but God loves you more. 

Love always your, husband, Robert; sons, Robert Jr., Matthew, Austin and LaShan; daughters, Stephanie Jackson and Lynette Griffin; niece, Renay; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and your best friends, Sandra, Pat and Terrie.

