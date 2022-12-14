In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
LUCY JUANITA SIMMONS
11/02/1949 - 12/17/2016
Lucy, Saturday will make it six years since you been gone. We love and miss you so much, but God loves you more.
Love always your, husband, Robert; sons, Robert Jr., Matthew, Austin and LaShan; daughters, Stephanie Jackson and Lynette Griffin; niece, Renay; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and your best friends, Sandra, Pat and Terrie.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));