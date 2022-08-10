MALISSA “LISA” SELDON JENKINS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

MALISSA “LISA” SELDON JENKINS

02/13/1957 - 08/11/2013

Though you abide around God’s throne,

We miss your shinning face and smile

Your beautiful laughter

Your kind ways

Your essence of life

We feel your love for us, as we dearly love you.

We will see you again one day.

In loving memories,

Your Family.

