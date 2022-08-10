In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MALISSA “LISA” SELDON JENKINS
02/13/1957 - 08/11/2013
Though you abide around God’s throne,
We miss your shinning face and smile
Your beautiful laughter
Your kind ways
Your essence of life
We feel your love for us, as we dearly love you.
We will see you again one day.
In loving memories,
Your Family.
