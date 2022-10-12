MARKEL OMAR MAZELIN

11/12/1991 - 10/17/2016

It has been six years, but it seems like yesterday. Though you are resting in peace, we know you rose in glory.

Love and miss you always, Mom Pauline; sisters: Cozett and Alisea; brother: Herbert Jr; half siblings, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins and a myriad of friends.

