MARKEL OMAR MAZELIN

11/12/1991 - 10/17/2016
It has been six years, but it seems like yesterday. Though you are resting in peace, we know you rose in glory.
Love and miss you always, Mom Pauline; sisters: Cozett and Alisea; brother: Herbert Jr; half siblings, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins and a myriad of friends.
