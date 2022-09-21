MARY LEE CHRISTIE-WILKERSON

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

MARY LEE CHRISTIE-WILKERSON

11/22/1921 - 09/20/2015

Seven years ago God called you home, you finished your earthly duties and went to your heavenly home. You ran this race with love, patience, dignity and pride. Now you are with Jesus seated at His side. We will always love you but God loved you best.  

Your loving children, grands, family and friends.

Load entries