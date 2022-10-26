Card of Thanks
The family of the late,
MELVONNE CLARK HEARN
would like to thank you for your support, acts of kindness and love shown to me and my family during our time of bereavement.
Special thanks to Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor M. Roan, Elders Willie and Karetha Marshall and Bishop Poitier. Victory Christian Center Bishop Ferguson. Kingdom of God Ministries Apostle Graham. Jesus Kingdom Int’l Ministry Rev. Calvin Holloway of Second Baptist of Farfield KY. Rev. Shandett Cage of Lively Stones. International Masons and OES, Metro-Dade Transit Authority, many other Apostles, Elders and Pastors in Dade and Broward Counties. Her children, siblings, other relatives, family and friends near and far.
