In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MICHAEL ANTHONY SAPP
08/04/1960 - 02/12/2012
We miss your smile, your laughter, your jokes. You will forever remain in our hearts. We do know that you are with the Lord our God.
Love always, The Dillard, Sapp, Lyons, and Ashley families.
