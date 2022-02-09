MICHAEL ANTHONY SAPP

In Memoriam

 In loving memory of, 

MICHAEL ANTHONY SAPP

08/04/1960 - 02/12/2012

We miss your smile, your laughter, your jokes. You will forever remain in our hearts.  We do know that you are with the Lord our God. 

Love always, The Dillard, Sapp, Lyons, and Ashley families.

