Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
MICHELE PATRICIA THOMPSON
08/13/1958 - 04/19/2020
Michele gained her angelic wings in the comfort of her home. Today we are sending her a Heavenly Birthday shout-out.
Happy 65th Birthday Mom.
Love Always, Darrell Jr.(R.I.P), Michael Jr., Azalina, Damian and Willisha. (Your five pack.)
