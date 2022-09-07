MONTEZ V. HOWARD

Happy 50th Birthday

In loving memory of,

MONTEZ V. HOWARD

09/06/1972 - 04/10/2022

Gavionne: “Mom we looked around and you were gone, we understood God called you home.” 

Joshua: “Mom you taught me well. I missed your warm embrace. It had to be God grace.” 

We love and miss you. Happy heavenly birthday.

The Howard and Zimmerman family.

