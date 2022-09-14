In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MOTHER PRESCOLA J. BENEBY
06/12/1925 - 09/10/2016
Another year and time has come to reflect on your wonderful life. This memoriam is our public acknowledgment of our appreciation for you; however, the true impact of your life reflects in us as we strive to love and respect God and man each day, just as you taught us.
We are at peace knowing this, and knowing your soul rests in the beauty of God and Heaven. Love and miss you so much.
Your children, Althea, Judy
and Greg.
