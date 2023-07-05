In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MRS. MAMIE ISAACS “LT”
01/29/1948 - 07/04/2016
Simply said:
You are missed every day.
The sun is less bright
without you.
The world has less love in it without you.
Love you.
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 2:17 am
