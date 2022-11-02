MRS. RUNNETTE BUTTS

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

MRS. RUNNETTE BUTTS

09/11/1949 - 11/01/2014

It has been a painful nine years without you. Missing your voice, smile everything that was you. No words will ever capture what losing you has meant to us.

We love you so very much and you will always remain in our hearts. Do continue your rest until we meet again.  Missing you as if was yesterday.

Your loving family,

Miss you Ru.

Load entries