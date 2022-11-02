In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
MRS. RUNNETTE BUTTS
09/11/1949 - 11/01/2014
It has been a painful nine years without you. Missing your voice, smile everything that was you. No words will ever capture what losing you has meant to us.
We love you so very much and you will always remain in our hearts. Do continue your rest until we meet again. Missing you as if was yesterday.
Your loving family,
Miss you Ru.
