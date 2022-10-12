MYRTIS ROCHELLE PERKINS

10/15/1933 - 04/04/2010

To our loving mother,

on her 89th Birthday.

Love you forever.

From your children: Vivilora, Veronj, Desiree, Edwinette Fay, Raphael, Regina, Rejohna, Myra, grandchildren and great grandchildren, predeceased husband Edward Perkins and son Zastrow.

