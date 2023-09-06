NAOMI “Ma Collie” COLLIE

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

NAOMI “Ma Collie” COLLIE

01/31/1927 - 09/10/2013

  It’s been ten years too long, Ma Collie. We miss and love you dearly.

  Your children: Tony, Alexis, Wayne, Warren, Pam, Lyn, Phillip and Lana.

