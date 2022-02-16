OTIS THAMES

In Memoriam

 In loving memory of,

OTIS THAMES

11/29/1944 - 02/22/2016

Another year has passed.  You may not be physically with us anymore, however our love for you remains the same.  We miss you Dad. Not a day goes by that we don’t think of you and all the wisdom you shared. You will forever be in our hearts.

Love your daughters: Michelle, Cynthia, Cheryl and grandchildren.

Load entries