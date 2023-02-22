In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
OTIS THAMES
11/29/1944 - 02/22/2016
We are learning how to live in a new way since that day, seven years ago, when you were taken away. We are learning how to live knowing you are in God’s care. It gives us the strength to move on and makes the pain much easier to bear. We miss you Dad.
Love your daughters; Michelle, Cynthia, Cheryl and grandchildren.
