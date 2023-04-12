In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
PAMELA GRACE KERR
08/23/1948 - 04/13/2019
We miss you now, our hearts are sore; and as time goes by, we’ll miss you more.
Your daughter Kimberly
and The Family
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 5:02 pm
