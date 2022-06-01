In Memoriam
in loving memory of,
PASTOR IVER LEE BALDWIN
07/27/1937 - 06/03/2002
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you even more. In our hearts you will forever hold a place, no one else can ever fill.
From your loving family.
Updated: June 3, 2022 @ 1:01 am
