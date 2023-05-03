PATRICIA ANN TAYLOR-VEREEN

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

PATRICIA ANN 

TAYLOR-VEREEN 

04/28/1965 - 04/12/2019

Let’s Celebrate

I thank God for giving me precious time with you. The good times and the bad times. You truly were a blessing.  A daughter, grandmother, sister, aunty, cousin and friend.

Love you sissy,

Patrice Taylor.

