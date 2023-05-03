In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
PATRICIA ANN
TAYLOR-VEREEN
04/28/1965 - 04/12/2019
Let’s Celebrate
I thank God for giving me precious time with you. The good times and the bad times. You truly were a blessing. A daughter, grandmother, sister, aunty, cousin and friend.
Love you sissy,
Patrice Taylor.
