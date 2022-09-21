Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
PATRICIA I. WARREN
09/24/1949 - 06/28/2010
“This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24
It seems impossible to
speak of any consolation in
the face of such a bitter loss. The world has lost someone very special.
From the entire Warren family.
We love and miss you!
