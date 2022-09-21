PATRICIA I. WARREN

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

PATRICIA I. WARREN

09/24/1949 - 06/28/2010

“This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24

It seems impossible to

speak of any consolation in

the face of such a bitter loss. The world has lost someone very special. 

From the entire Warren family.

We love and miss you!

Load entries