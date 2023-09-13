PENNY FULTON

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

PENNY FULTON

09/12/1964 - 07/12/2014

Happy Birthday to the world’s greatest Mother and Nana. We love you and miss you dearly. Enjoy your birthday dancing in heaven, “One Cent.”

The Fulton Family.

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments